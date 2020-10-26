Police continue probe on death of American national in Panglao











Police on Monday continued their investigation on the death of an American national amid allegations of poisoning by his live-in partner in Panglao town.

Jackie Robert Hollbrooks, 63, who was temporarily staying at the Softstone Resort in Barangay Danao, Panglao was walking inside the resort at past 3 a.m. on Friday when he suddenly fell to the ground, said Captain Amelito Melloria, chief of the Panglao Police Station.

His live-in partner, Vivian Gallardo of Tagbilaran City, immediately called for help. Hollbrooks was then rushed to a private hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

“Ga lakaw-lakaw ra ni siya unya na natumba og kalit. Ang iyang ka live-in partner maoy nanawag nga nangayog tabang,” said Melloria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initial assessment made by the attending physician, Doctor Annie Villanueva, indicated that Hollbrooks died of heart attack.

However, Hollbrooks’ family and friends have requested for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“Gi-allege sa iyang mga amigo pud na foreigner na gihiluan kuno…sa pagkakaron nag-request mi na ipa-autopsy unya mi-coordinate mi sa iyang anak na tua sa America, sila kunoy mo provide og doctor na mo autopsy sa iyang papa,” said Melloria.

It was noted that the couple had an argument regarding financial matters hours prior to the death of Hollbrooks.

Police responded to the incident but Melloria said that the conflict was resolved when they arrived at the resort.

Meanwhile, investigators continued their probe on the case and have placed Gallardo, who has not yet presented herself to police following the incident, under monitoring pending results of the autopsy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities did not arrest Gallardo considering that they have not pinpointed Hollbrooks’ cause of death.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sa pagkakaron way kaso kay paabuton pa tong autopsy. Kung naay possible foul play then diha na to mopa at large niya unya file-an og murder,” said Melloria.

Resort personnel noted that Hollbrooks and Gallardo were legally married but authorities have yet to confirm this. (A. Doydor)