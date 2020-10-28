Man dies of electrocution while renovating house in Alicia











A 39-year-old man died after he was electrocuted while renovating his home in Alicia town on Sunday afternoon.

The fatality, Micahel Quinlog, 39, was still rushed to the Candijay Community Hospital but was declared dead on arrival, said Senior Master Sgt. Michael Miasco of the Alicia Police Station.

According to Miasco, Quinlog was replacing the floor tiles of his house when he got electrocuted by touching a wet extension cord.

“Ga uwan-uwan man to, kompyansa ra pud siguro siya sa outlet, wa niya mabantayi na nakasaksak pa diay didto sa sud. Matud pa mipilit kuno, wa niya mabuhii ang extension,” said Quinlog.

ADVERTISEMENT

The extension wire and Quinlog himself were wet during the incident as it was raining.

Quinlog’s brother-in-law who was there during the incident was unable to pull him as the extension cord was stuck in his hand.

He instead pulled out the extension wire from the outlet cutting the electric current but Quinlog had already sustained severe injuries.

“Gisuway unta niya og tabang pero wa man g’yud kay ni pilit lagi kuno sa iyang gigunitan,” said Miasco. (A. Doydora)