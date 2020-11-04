Tagbilaran cop aboard motorcycle hospitalized after hitting stray dog











Photo: via Junje Daguplo

A Tagbilaran City police officer landed in the hospital after sustaining injuries during a road accident in which his motorcycle hit a stray dog in Dauis on Tuesday night.

According to Staff Sgt. Dennis Quijada of the Dauis Police Station, the policeman rammed the stray dog which suddenly cross the national highway in Barangay Bingag, Dauis.

The cop, identified Staff Sgt. Dennis Golosino, 36, was on his way to report for work at the Tagbilaran City Police Station during the incident.

Golosino was in stable condition but had to be treated for several injuries at a private hospital in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Conscious ra siya pero naay daghang mga injury sa iyang nawng, sa iyang lawas mao tua siya karon sa hospital,” said Quijada.

Golosino was wearing his helmet during the incident.

Meanwhile, the dog died on the spot as Quijada noted that Golosino may have been travelling at high speed upon collision.

According to Golosino, they have been noticing more stray dogs along roads in the town during the pandemic.

“Naa may tig panakop og iro pero basin ilang gi-suspend kay busy basin tungod sa COVID,” he said. (A. Doydora)