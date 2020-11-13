1 dead, 3 hurt as truck goes wayward in Dimiao

5 hours ago
5 hours ago

1 dead, 3 hurt as truck goes wayward in Dimiao

A 30-year-old driver of a trailer truck died while three others were injured after the vehicle went wayward and crashed along a national highway in Dimiao town at past 10 a.m. on Friday.

Junnel Castino of Ubay who was driving the truck owned by the Alturas Group of Companies died on the spot while his truck boy, Eldie Alingig, 33, was injured, said Lt. Enel Enopia, chief of the Dimiao Police Station.

According to Enopia, Castino was pinned down in the driver’s seat sustaining severe injuries due to the impact.

Based on the police’s initial probe, Castino lost control of the vehicle, which was travelling from Ubay to Tabilaran City, when it made a sharp turn in Barangay Luyo.

The vehicle which was carrying sacks of rice crashed and fell on its side as it crossed over to the opposite lane.

“Posibli wa g’yud ma-control kay ming takilid man unya considerable pud ang karga na bugas,” said Enopia.

“Makita nato na kining karga niya na bugas dangog baya na, so pag kurbada siguro ni slide, pag slide posibli ang weight na concentrate sa left side so nalabay ka outward pag curve,” he added.

A motorcycle driver and his passenger meanwhile were hit by the sacks of the rice causing them to crash.

Both sustained minor injuries and were also taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to Enopia, clearing operations were still ongoing but most of the sacks of rice have already been taken from the road. (A. Doydora)

