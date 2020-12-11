Woman dies after hit by overloaded motorcycle in Mabini











A 78-year-old woman died after she was accidentally rammed by an overloaded motorcycle in Mabini town on Tuesday afternoon.

The fatality, Columba Cadavez, of Barangay Poblacion II, Mabini was still rushed to the Candijay Community Hospital in Candijay town but was declared dead on arrival by attending physician Dr. Mervynjoy Mission.

In a report, police said that Cadavez was crossing the road when she was hit by a Suzuki Smash driven by one Virgil Soliano, 33.

Soliano’s passengers included his wife and two children, both minors.

According to authorities, Cadavez was thrown away following impact and hit her head as she fell to the ground.

Meanwhile, Soliano and his family sustained minor injuries. (CR)