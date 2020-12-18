1 hurts as ambulance transporting LSIs, sidecar collide head on in Ubay

2 hours ago
Photos: via Nico Bangot

One person was injured after a motorcycle with a sidecar and an ambulance which was transporting locally stranded individuals (LSI) collided head on in Ubay town on Friday afternoon.

Staff Sgt. John Valmoria of the Ubay Police Station said that the motorcycle suddenly swerved to the opposite lane and slammed into the ambulance along a national highway in Barangay Lumanog, Ubay at past 1 p.m.

The motorcycle’s driver, Jeremy Bayoro, was rushed to a hospital after sustaining a broken leg and wounds across his body.

Meanwhile, no one was injured in the ambulance of the Ubay Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office which was carrying six LSIs.

Bayoro was travelling to Alicia town to deliver scrap metal while the ambulance was heading to the opposite direction.

The government vehicle was transporting LSIs from a hospital where they were tested for COVID-19. (A. Doydora)

