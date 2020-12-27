2 die after motorcycle hit by pickup truck driven by cop in Maribojoc

Photos: via Winston Pagaura

A man and woman riding a motorcycle died after they were accidentally rammed head on by a pick-up truck driven by a police officer in Maribojoc town at past 7 p.m. on Saturday.

According to Staff Sgt. Esmeraldo Reloba of the Maribojoc Police Station, the Nissan Navarra driven by police Captain Lamberto Hibaya suddenly swerved to the opposite lane along Kilometer 10 in Barangay Lincod hitting the incoming motorcycle.

The pickup truck was seen to have run over the motorcycle pinning the two-wheel vehicle down.

Reloba said that Hibaya was driving towards Tagbilaran City while the motorcycle driven by one Danilo Hibaya was travelling at the opposite lane.

Authorities have not determined whether or not the two were related.

Danilo and his passenger Felomina Gentallan, both residents of Maribojoc, died on the spot, Reloba added.

Meanwhile, Lamberto was uninjured although his pickup truck incurred damages.

He was placed under the custody of the Maribojoc Police Station but has yet to issue a statement regarding the incident. (A. Doydora)

