2 linemen die after electric post in Bilar falls











Two linemen of the Bohol Electric Cooperative (BOHECO) 1 died after an electric post they were working on fell to its side in a private road in Barangay Rizal, Bilar on Wednesday afternoon.

The fatalities, Ronald Astacaan and Archie Ilaya, were still rushed to the Cong. Simeon G. Toribio Memorial Hospital in Carmen but were both declared dead on arrival, said Senior Master Sgt. Joel Calamba of the Bilar Police Station.

Both men sustained severe injuries in their bodies which led to their death.

According to Calamba, Ilaya and Astacaan were near the top of the 40-foot concrete post when the structure fell to its side.

“Ag ilang pisi na ilang gibangan sa poste, ang safety harness, wa sila kabuwag mao nakuyog sila og dakdak…pero wa ra sila ma dat-ogi,” Calamba said.

The two linemen were working to connect electricity to a private property in the area, he added.

It was noted that the private road in which the electric post was erected was newly concretized when heavy rains hit the area prior to the incident.

“Samtang diha sila sa ibabaw gataud, natumba ang poste. Gi uwan man og taman taman unya kanang bag-ong ginama na karsada, nahumok siguro to,” said Calamba. (A. Doydora)