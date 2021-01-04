Motorcycle-riding cop severely injured after hitting stray dog in Loon











A police officer was severely injured after he accidentally hit a stray dog along a national highway in Loon town on Monday morning.

Authorities identified the victim as Patrolman Fausto Busalanan, a resident of Calape and a cop assigned in Buenavista. He was travelling with his younger brother Jurman who sustained minor injuries.

According to Senior Master Sgt. Randy Ramos of the Loon Police Station, Busalanan was on his way to Tagbilaran City when the dog suddenly crossed the road.

Busalanan who was about to report to the Bohol Police Provincial Office headquarters in Camp Francisco Dagohoy hit the dog and crashed.

“Ni kalit ra og cross ning iro unya wala siya kabantay ma na lose control siya sa iyang pag drive kay iyang gida kaning gamay ra pud na motor Honda Click,” Ramos said.

Busalanan was rushed to a hospital in Loon and is set to undergo follow-up examinations and treatment at a hospital in Tagbilaran City.

He remained conscious but was experiencing headaches, said Ramos, adding that both victims were wearing helmets during the incident.

“Conscious siya pero labad kuno iyang o, lipong-lipong,” he said.

According to Ramos, the Loon local government and the town’s police have launched a campaign to keep stray dogs off the streets to prevent road accidents.

Authorities have also reminded the public to always keep their dogs on a leash or in a cage to prevent them from going out.

Ramos noted that there had been multiple road accidents caused by stray dogs in the town in the past year.

“Mao na amoang kapunay na gi pahibalo sa mga taw na pahiktan ang mga iro kay daghan na ang mga disgrasya,” he said. (A. Doydora)