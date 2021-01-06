Dauis fire guts house, leaves P105k worth of damages

A fire believed to have been caused by an overheated air-conditioning unit razed a house in Dauis town on Wednesday morning.

Fire Officer 3 Aristotle Descallar of the Dauis Fire Station said that no one was inside the house when the fire erupted and neighbors only noticed the blaze when it had already engulfed the one-story structure in Barangay Mariveles.

According to Descallar, it took an hour for them to put out the fire.

He said they were alerted at 8:50 a.m. were able to declare fire out at 9:50 a.m.

No one was injured during the fire but the blaze left P105,000 worth of property damage in the residence owned by Rachel Baldonado, 41, an employee of the Bohol Electric Company I.

The flames were also not able to cross to other houses as these were far from Baldonado’s home.

“Wala siyay duol na silingan, confined ra ang kayo wa ka katay sa lain kay naa man pud siyay kural,” he said.

Descallar said that the fire may have been caused by the explosion of an air-conditioning unit which may have been left on.

“Amo pa ning tan-awon og maayo kung mao ba juy hinungdan sa sunog kay mao ra man puy appliance na wa ma off,” he added.

The fire department reminded the public to always turn off unessential appliances and unplug these when not used. (A. Doydora)

