La Niña to bring ‘above normal’ rains in 1st quarter, says PAGASA Bohol











The state weather bureau has announced that the La Niña weather pattern will persist through the first quarter of the year bringing an “above normal” amount of rainfall across the country during the period.

“Present lang gihapon ning La Niña sa may Pacific Ocean from January to March mao to ang assessment sa Climate Monitoring and Prediction Section,” said Ariel Abalos of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) Bohol.

According to Abalos, the weather phenomenon will likely bring heavy rains in most parts of the country.

Although La Niña is feared to trigger floods and landslides, Abalos noted that this would also be beneficial to the agriculture sector as rains fill up the province’s major dams.

PAGASA started its La Niña watch in October last year.

However, the state weather bureau projected that a normal weather pattern will already return in April.

“Sa latest assessment sa first quarter ra g’yud ni, balik na ta sa normal conditions inig human,” he said.

Abalos said that there are no incoming weather disturbances as of the moment, adding that it is unusual for storms to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) during the first two months of the year.

He however noted that they are expecting more or less 20 cyclones to hit the country in 2021.

There has been an average of 20 weather disturbances that traverse within the PAR each year in the past three decades. (A. Doydora)