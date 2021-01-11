11-year-old boy dies after hit by Ceres bus in Cortes

11-year-old boy dies after hit by Ceres bus in Cortes

An 11-year-old boy died after he was hit by a bus owned by the Southern Star Bus Transit, Inc. which has gained notoriety in the last few years for having figured in numerous road accidents in the province.

According to Staff Sgt. Jonathan Umayan of the Cortes Police Station, the boy was still rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital (GCGMH) in Tagbilaran City but was declared dead on arrival after he was run over by the bus along a national highway in Barangay Dele Paz, Cortes at past 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The bus driven by Jimrick Barase, 38, of Buenavisa town was travelling from Tagbilaran City to Tubigon when the boy crossed the road, reaching the lane of the commuter vehicle.

Umayan said that the boy was running at the side of the road when he suddenly crossed to the opposite side.

The boy sustained severe injuries to the head resulting in his immediate death.

“Nalatayan g’yud ni siya sa ligid sa Ceres,” said Umayan. “Og wa pa ni siya maigo sa ligid way siguro og buhi pa ni.”

Barase surrendered to authorities following the incident.

He remained in police custody and has been charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide.

“Matud niya, hinay ra kuno siya og padagan. Iya pud ng allegation, pero kung hinay pa di siguro makabangga,” said Umayan.

No one else was injured during the incident.

Meanwhile, the police and the victim’s family have yet to coordinate with SSBTI. (AD)

