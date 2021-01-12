Orange rainfall warning up in Bohol

Orange rainfall warning up in Bohol

Intense rains are expected in Bohol as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) on Tuesday afternoon raised an orange rainfall warning over the province.

In its 2 p.m. advisory, the state weather bureau said that the rains may result in flooding in low-lying locations and landslides in mountainous areas.

The expected downpour is due to the tail-end of a frontal system and a low pressure area in the southern portion of the country.

“The public and the disaster risk reduction and management council concerned are advised to take appropriate actions, MONITOR the weather condition and watch for the next advisory to be issued 5:00PM,” PAGASA said.

Meanwhile, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Anthony Damalerio said that they are continuing to monitor rivers and dams in the province for possible overflow.

“Nagpagawas na ta og information sa tanang mga MDRRMOs to take precautionary measures with appropriate actions,” he said.

According to Damalerio, water at the province’s major dams remained at normal levels so far.

“Normal lang situation pero ga sige pud og discharge ang atong mga dam operators sa tubig,” he said.

The Abatan and Inabanga Rivers showed a “noted increase” in water levels but these later subsided when rains stopped. (with a report from R. Tutas)

