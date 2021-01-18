Man found dead inside elementary school in Balilihan











An elderly man died after falling off a stage inside a school in Balilihan town, police said.

The fatality, Pedro Bebero, 65, of Barangay Punsod, Maribojoc was found lifeless inside the Buyog Sur Elementary School on Friday morning, said Senior Master Sgt. Ralph Renoblas of the Balilihan Police Station.

A passerby living near the school found Bebero sprawled on a concrete pathway beside a pool of his own blood at around 6:30 a.m. The resident then reported the sighting to village officials who in turn alerted the police and emergency responders.

According to Renoblas, Bebero bumped his head on the pavement after falling from the school’s stage where he may have slept the night prior to his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was last seen alive on Thursday evening joining fiesta celebrations in the village and was believed to have been drunk.

“Way siguro og didto ra pud to highda sa stage unya nahagbong siguro to siya. Matud sa doctor murag presko naay posibilidad na namatay namatay to between 3 to 4 a.m. Basin siguro padung mahingi,” said Renoblas.

Bebero’s relatives were immediately notified of his death.

His remains have already been turned over to his family and no further examinations were done on his body. (A. Doydora)