Man, 22, dies in motorcycle-multicab collision in Bilar











A 22-year-old man died after his motorcycle slammed into a multicab along a national road in Bilar town at past 5 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.

The fatality identified as Jaybie Galagar of Batuan town was still rushed to a hospital in the nearby town of Carmen but was declared dead on arrival.

According to Master Sgt. Brian Idulsa of the Bilar Police Station, Galagar was heading towards Batuan town when he rammed from behind a multicab driven by Leonardo Mesiona who was driving towards the same direction.

Mesiona was about to make a left turn when Galagar tried to overtake him leading to the collision.

“Ang storya sa sakay sa multicab ga-signal light kuno sila. Pero karaan man pud na multicab posibli na wa kabantay ang biktima kay dili na kusog kaayo mo siga,” he said.

Galagar was also likely to have been travelling at high speed as he was trying to overtake.

He was wearing a helmet but this was not enough to break his fall.

Idulsa said that Galagar sustained severe injuries to his head which resulted in his death.

Meanwhile, Mesiona surrendered to authorizes following the incident.

He however was not detained as the Galagar’s family was not planning to file charges against him. (A. Doydora)