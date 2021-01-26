1 dead, 1 severely hurt in Dauis road collision











Photo: via Ariam Palapas

One man died while another was severely injured after their motorcycles collided head on along a national highway in Dauis town at past 5 p.m. on Monday.

The fatality, Rico James Caliniahan, 20, of Panglao was still rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician, said Chief Master Sgt. Cecilio Miñosa.

“Pag abot sa responding medical team gisuwayan pa ni og revive pero nangluspad na siya unya galisod og ginhawa,” he added.

According to Miñosa, Caliniahan and Dexter Nistal who was driving the other ill-fated motorcycle were headed toward opposite directions.

Nistal crossed over to Caliniahan’s lane as he tried to overtake the vehicle in front of him leading to the collision in Barangay Songculan.

“Kining gimaneho ni Nistal was coming from the opposite direction from Tabalong heading to Totolan pag abot sa national highway atubang sa Petron gas station, ni overtake ni, unya pag overtake ni encroach ni sa opposite lane, sa linya ni Rico James mao nahitabo ang panagbangga,” said Miñosa.

Nistal sustained severe injuries and was also taken to the GCGMH.

No ones else was injured during the incident.

However, Nistal’s motorcycle after the collision was thrown into the fence of a tennis court in the area causing minor damages to the concrete barrier.

It was noted that Caliniahan was wearing a full-face helmet during the incident while Nistal had a protective headgear with him but was not wearing it. (A. Doydora)