Bohol-bound LSI stranded in Cebu port without food gets assistance

A Boholano who was been stranded at Pier 1 in Cebu City for three weeks has received assistance from his family and Cebu authorities for him to obtain authorization for his trip to Bohol.

Karen Agad, one of the Ubay local government unit’s LSI (locally stranded individual) point persons, said on Thursday that the brother of Bienvenido Tubo, whose unfortunate story went viral over social media, has helped him secure his letter of acceptance from the municipality.

Tubo gained attention on Facebook earlier this week after a photo showing his emaciated self lying on plastic chairs was posted by Cebu-based radio station DYLA.

The Casate, Ubay native had reportedly not eaten while stranded at the port causing him to faint. He was then rushed to the Cebu City Medical Center.

According to Agad, officials in Barangay San Roque, Cebu City where Tubo had temporarily resided while working in the city have also extended assistance.

“Naa na siya’y letter of acceptance, unya tabangan ra pud siya sa Cebu aron mahatod pud siya diri,” Agad said.

Tubo has been working and living alone in Cebu City. He is separated from his wife and his only family is his brother in Ubay.

Tubo had none of the required documents including a travel authority and letter of acceptance from his destination for him to travel amid quarantine protocols implemented due to the pandemic.

Tubo is among the thousands of Boholanos who have lost their livelihood in other localities due to the ongoing heath crisis which has forced some of them to return home to the province as LSIs. (A. Doydora)