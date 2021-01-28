Woman, 62, dies after being hit by motorcycle in Inabanga

12 hours ago
12 hours ago

Woman, 62, dies after being hit by motorcycle in Inabanga

A 62-year-old woman who was about to have herself checked at a local clinic died after she was accidentally rammed by a motorcycle along a national highway in Inabanga town at midday on Tuesday.

The fatality, Ignacia Cenia of Barangay Ondol, Inabanga was still rushed to the Francisco Dagohoy Memorial Hospital in the town but was declared dead on arrival, said Corporal Jose Anuta of the Inabanga Police Station.

According to Anuta, Cenia had just alighted a motorcycle when she suddenly crossed the road in Barangay Cagayan.

She was then hit by another motorcycle driven by one John Rey Jones as she crossed the national highway.

“Kadtong tiguwang na namatay padung magpa check up sa clinic unya pag labang nabanggaan adtong nagmotor, ni kalit ra’g tabok ba,” said Anuta.

Jones who sustained minor injuries was taken into police custody but was later released after reaching an amicable settlement with the victim’s family.

“File-an na unta to og kaso pero wa madayon kay nagsettle ra sila sa pamilya sa biktima,” he said.

The family reportedly agreed for Jones to pay P75,000 as part of their out-of-court settlement. (A. Doydora)

