1 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle-truck collision in Dagohoy











A 26-year-old motorcyclist died while his younger brother, a minor, was injured after their motorcycle slammed into a delivery van in Dagohoy town on Thursday afternoon.

Senior Master Sgt. Ruel Socorin of the Dagohoy Police Station said the motorcycle driver, Jyar Cadenas, was still rushed to the Cong. Toribio Memorial Hospital in Carmen but was declared dead on arrival while his 16-year-old brother sustained a broken leg.

According to Socorin, Cadenas failed to make a turn at a sharp curve along a national road in Barangay Poblacion causing him to ram the side of an incoming Isuzu truck.

Witnesses told authorities that Cadenas was travelling at high speed.

“Daghan mang witness paglabay nila adtong merkado unahan gamay sa tulay grabe kunong kusoga padagan,” said Socorin.

Socorin noted that they received information indicating that Cadenas was under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

Cadenas was wearing a helmet while his brother had no protective headgear on.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck, Quirino Polinar, 39, was placed under police custody.

Socorin said they are still waiting for the family’s decision to whether file charges against Polinar or enter into an out-of-court settlement with him.

Polinar will be charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide on Monday if Polinar does not reach an amicable agreement with the family. (A. Doydora)