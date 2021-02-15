65-year-old man dies after hit by motorcycle in Loay











A 65-year-old man died after he was accidentally rammed by a motorcycle while he was about to cross a provincial road in Barangay Concepcion, Loay on Saturday morning.

Corporal Felix Cajaro of the Loay Police Station said the victim, Pedro Cabahug of Barangay Tangcasan Sur, Loay was declared dead on the spot by Municipal Health Officer Dr. Julius Romero.

He died of severe head injuries.

According to Cajaro, the victim was about to cross the road when he was accidentally hit by a motorcycle driven by one Danny Panio, 40.

Panio who was wearing a helmet during the incident and only sustained minor injuries immediately surrendered to police following the incident.

Meanwhile, the victim’s remains were taken to the Holy Name Funeral Homes in Barangay Poblacion Ubos, Loay.

Cajaro said that Panio remained under police custody and was charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide on Monday morning.

However, Panio claimed that he was set to reach an amicable settlement with the victim’s family. (A. Doydora)