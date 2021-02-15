65-year-old man dies after hit by motorcycle in Loay

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

65-year-old man dies after hit by motorcycle in Loay

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A 65-year-old man died after he was accidentally rammed by a motorcycle while he was about to cross a provincial road in Barangay Concepcion, Loay on Saturday morning.

Corporal Felix Cajaro of the Loay Police Station said the victim, Pedro Cabahug of Barangay Tangcasan Sur, Loay was declared dead on the spot by Municipal Health Officer Dr. Julius Romero.

He died of severe head injuries.

According to Cajaro, the victim was about to cross the road when he was accidentally hit by a motorcycle driven by one Danny Panio, 40.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Panio who was wearing a helmet during the incident and only sustained minor injuries immediately surrendered to police following the incident.

Meanwhile, the victim’s remains were taken to the Holy Name Funeral Homes in Barangay Poblacion Ubos, Loay.

Cajaro said that Panio remained under police custody and was charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide on Monday morning.

However, Panio claimed that he was set to reach an amicable settlement with the victim’s family. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

1 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle-truck collision in Dagohoy

A 26-year-old motorcyclist died while his younger brother, a minor, was injured after their motorcycle slammed into a delivery van…

Man, 18, dies in motorcycle-jeep collision in Alicia

An 18-year-old man died after an incoming four-wheel vehicle driven by a senior citizen slammed into his motorcycle at a…

Car catches fire in front of fuel station in Tagbilaran

A car caught fire while queuing at a fastfood restaurant’s drive-thru lane located right beside a fuel station in Tagbilaran…

Bohol-bound LSI stranded in Cebu port without food gets assistance

A Boholano who had been stranded at Pier 1 in Cebu City for three weeks received assistance from his family…

Woman, 62, dies after being hit by motorcycle in Inabanga

A 62-year-old woman who was about to have herself checked at a local clinic died after she was accidentally rammed…

1 dead, 1 severely hurt in Dauis road collision

One man died while another was severely injured after their motorcycles collided head on along a national highway in Dauis…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply