78-year-old man dies in Buenavista house fire











A 78-year-old man died in a fire that erupted inside a hut where had been living in Barangay Bato, Buenavista on Monday night.

FO3 Jehiel Viva of the Buenavista Fire Station said the fatality, Leodegario Logroño, 78, was pinned down by the house’s roof which fell due to the blaze.

“Pag-abot namo, ang atop na flat na, nahugno na,” said Viva.

According to Viva, they received the fire alarm at past 9:50 a.m. and arrived at the scene shortly after but the house which was made of light materials was already razed.

Responding authorities declared fire out at 10:05 a.m.

Initial investigation indicated that fire may have started as Logroño was broiling copra inside the hut then fell asleep.

Viva said no one was able to help Logroño put out the fire as other houses in the area are far from his hut.

His 43-year-old daughter lives slightly nearby but Viva noted that she is deaf-mute and was unable to immediately notice that blaze.

According to Viva, the fire left P3,000 worth of property damage. (A. Doydora)