1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycle slams into electric post in Pangalo











One man died while another was severely injured after their motorcycle slammed into an electric post in Panglao town on Thursday night.

Master Sgt. Armad Aquil of the Panglao Police Station said that the motorcycle’s passenger, Jimmy Tabor, was declared dead on the spot by the town’s municipal health officer.

Meanwhile, the driver, Cristino Batoon, suffered head injuries and was rushed to a hospital for emergency medical aid.

According to Aquil, Batoon lost control of the vehicle along a sharp curve at a national highway in Barangay Doljo causing him to ram the concrete post of the Bohol Electric Company I.

“Nagbiyahe kuno ni padung Alona unya kusog-kusog og dagan unya nawad-an siguro ni og control ning driver unya kurbadahan pud,” said Aquil.

Initial investigation indicated that both men were under the influence of alcohol during the incident.

Batoon was noted to have been wearing a helmet while Tabor was not wearing any protective headgear. (A. Doydora)