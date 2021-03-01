6-year-old boy, aunt die after tree falls on house in San Isidro











A six-year-old boy and his aunt died after a coconut tree fell on their makeshift kitchen in Barangay Poblacion, San Isidro town on Saturday morning.

Staff Sgt. Jonas Rosales of the San Isidro Police Station said Maribel Nodalo was cooking as her family was about to have lunch when the tree fell straight on the house’s kitchen hitting her and the boy.

According to Rosales, the weather was fine during the incident and it was unlikely that strong winds toppled the tree.

“Kalit ra man. Pag-adto namo, wa man puy hangin, ok man ang panahon adtong hapon. Na-timingan lang g’yud to,” he said.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital in Catigbian but the boy was declared dead on arrival.

Ybañes, meanwhile, was referred to a hospital in Tagbilaran City but also later expired at the health facility on the same day.

According to Rosales, the kitchen was made of light materials and was built outside of the actual house.

The entire makeshift kitchen was toppled by the falling tree causing both victims to be pinned down underneath.

“Separate man gud to ilang kusina, mura’g lutoanan ra ba, dirty kitchen. Separate sa ilang bay, unya didto sila gahugas isda para paniudto nila,” he said.

Ybañes was not a resident of the house and was only there to visit her family. (A. Doydora)