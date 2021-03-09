Elderly woman drowns in Guindulman public beach

A 64-year-old woman drowned while swimming at a public beach in Barangay Basdio, Guindulman town on Sunday afternoon.

Senior Master Sgt. Angelito Bilondo of the Guindulman Police Station said the victim, Vivian Cagadas of Barangay Putlongcam, Alicia strayed from her family while swimming at Bonbon Beach before she started to drown.

“Naa mga kaunam pero layo ra pud niya, didto ra sa daplin samtang siya tua sa tubig wa ma sigpati kay daghan pud taw nangaligo,” said Bilondo.

She was already unconscious and without a pulse when she was seen by another beachgoer.

“Gi-CPR ni siya pero wa na man, di na mo respond, wa nay pulso,” she said.

Cagadas was still rushed to the Candijay Community Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

According to Bilondo, Cagadas may have suffered from a heart attack causing her to drown in the shallow water. (A. Doydora)

