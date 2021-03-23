Man dies after motorcyle slams into car in Baclayon











A 28-year-old man died after his motorcycle slammed straight into the side of a sedan along a national highway in Baclayon town on Saturday morning.

The motorcycle driver, Alvar Dante of Sevilla town, was still rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City but was declared dead on arrival, said Staff Sgt. Versil Comique of the Baclayon Police Station.

According to Comique, Dante slammed into the left side of a Mitsubishi Mirage which was ahead of him and was turning left.

Both vehicles were on a lane leading to Tagbilaran City.

“Same direction ra sila. Unya ag kining four wheels hing execute og left turn kay mo liko mao to accidentally ang motor hing bangga, wa mo overtake pero nakalitan ra siguro to siya na niliko ag sakyanan,” said Comique.

The sedan’s driver Eduardo Apale, 29, told authorities that he checked his side mirror before turning and Dante’s motorcycle was not yet in view.

Based on the police’s initial probe, Dante was believed to have been travelling at a high speed.

“Base sa damage sa sakyanan maingon na kusog-kusog tong dahana,” said Comiquie.

Dante was noted have been wearing a helmet but this was thrown off his head upon impact.

Apale who only sustained minor injuries immediately surrendered to authorities following the incident and was placed under police custody.

He however was released on the same day after reaching an amicable settlement with Dante’s family. (A. Doydora)