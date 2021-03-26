Kid playing with lighter causes fire in Tagbilaran residential area

Two houses in Tagbilaran City were gutted by a fire which authorities believed to have been caused by a child who was playing with a lighter late Friday morning.
Senior Fire Officer Richen Roslinda of the Tagbilaran City Fire Station said the fire broke out at around 11:50 a.m.
The fire gutted the semi-concrete houses of Corazon Quibir and Godfrey Dinsay along the Mansasa-Dampas Road in Barangay Mansasa, leaving property damages worth more than P400,000.
No person was injured during the fire but the blaze burned a motorcycle and also led to the death of a pet dog, a shih tzu.
Roslinda said the fire reached second alarm prompting the Dauis Fire Station to deploy fire trucks to aid the Tagbilaran firefighters before they declared fire out at 12:59 p.m.
Initial probe indicated that the blaze started when a boy accidentally set fire to a wooden bamboo panel near the houses.
However, further investigations were still being conducted to determine if there was another cause of the fire. (A. Doydora)