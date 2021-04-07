1 dead, 3 hurt in three-way motorcycle smashup in Ubay

A 17-year-old boy was killed while three others were hospitalized following a three-way motorcycle smashup along a national road in Barangay Lumangog, Ubay on Tuesday morning.

Corporal Fernando Doguiles of the Ubay Police Station said all three motorcycles were heading towards the same direction when the leading motorcycle driven by one Redin Romuga, 26, and was carrying the lone fatality suddenly turned left.

This caused the two trailing motorcycles to hit them from the rear.

“Didto sila na semplang sa pikas na lane, naalabay ning backrider, pagkalabay sa ilang motor ilang pung nasabod ning si Party C, mao tulo ka motor ang na-involve ani,” said Doguiles.

The boy was still rushed to the Don Emilio Del Valle Hospital in Ubay but was declared dead on arrival.

Romuga and the drivers of the two other motorcycles, Antonette Butlig, 26, and Joshua Agbo, 21, were also taken to the same health facility for emergency medical aid.

All three were reportedly in stable condition.

Doguiles noted that the two trailing motorcycles were likely travelling at high speeds considering that they were unable to stop in time when Romuga made a left turn.

All four persons involved in the incident were not wearing helmets, he added. (A. Doydora)

