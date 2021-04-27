1 dead, 3 hurt as Air Force chopper crashes in Getafe

1 dead, 3 hurt as Air Force chopper crashes in Getafe

A Philippine Airforce chopper crashed in waters off Barangay Taytay, Getafe town on Tuesday morning killing the aircraft’s pilot and injuring three others.

Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) deputy director Major Norman Nuez confirmed that PAF pilot Captin Aurelio Olano died in the crash.

Olano, 32, was a native of Candijay town and was among those deployed during the Battle of Marawi in 2017.

Three others on board the aircraft identified as Lt. Hilary Bunaw, Airman 1st Class Bonn Arasola and Airman 1st Class Rex Anapyo were rushed to Garcia Memorial Hospital in Talibon.

Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office chief Anthony Damalerio said the chopper crashed at past 9 a.m.

The Bohol-based 47th Infantry Battalion of the Philippine Army said the aircraft was conducting an “equipment test flight” when it crashed.

Investigations were still ongoing to determine the cause of the incident. (R. Tutas)

