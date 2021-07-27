Fire hits house in Guindulman, leaves P300k damages











Photo: via Ronald Casil

A fire gutted a house in Guindulman town on Saturday afternoon leaving P300,000 worth of property damages, authorities said.

According to FO1 Glenn Biateron of the Guindulman Fire Station, no one was injured during the incident but the blaze burned half of the house owned by one James Golosinda, 39 in Barangay Guio‑ang.

The fire was believed to have started from a makeshift grill made with coconut husks.

Biateron said the burning husks were left unattended causing the fire to spread and engulf the house.

“Ga ganggang sila sud sa ilang panimalay. Ang problema unattended, walay taw ba unya wa mamonitor kay kadtong ga ganggang nilakaw naay gi asikaso sa basak. Ag mga silingan nay naninggit na grabe na ang kayo,” said Biateron.

Biateron said they were alerted of the incident at past 2:52 p.m.

They immediately deployed a team to the area and were able to declare fire out 10 minutes after arriving at the scene.

The Candijay Fire Station also sent a fire truck as the blaze erupted near the Guindulman-Candijay boundary. (AD)