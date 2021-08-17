adplus-dvertising
1 dead, 1 critically hurt as two motorcycles collide in Calape

3 hours ago
A man died while another was critically injured after two motorcycles collided head on along a national road in Calape town on Sunday afternoon.

Peligrimno Recamadas, a resident of Tinibgan, Maribojoc, who was driving one of the ill-fated motorcycles died on the spot, said Major John Yanggo of the Calape Police Station.

According to Yanggo, Recamadas swerved to the opposite lane causing him to slam straight into the motorcycle driven by Manolito Añasco, 47, of Inabanga town.

“Ni counter flow ni si vehicle two [Recamadas] sa pikas lane, ni kawat siya sa pikas linya gikan sa Calape Public Market going to Tubigon, posibli na overtaking kay straight maning dalana,” said Yanggo.

Meanwhile, Añasco was rushed to a hospital in Tagbilaran City for emergency medical treatment.

He sustained multiple severe injuries and was in critical condition.

Yanggo noted that both victims were not wearing helmets during the incident.

According to the police chief, many motorcyclists have been noted to not wear helmets along highways, particularly in remote areas.

“Ilabina ning mga bata ila rang bantayan once mag checkpoint ang police ana ra mag sul-ob og helmet ug naay mga shortcuts pud ani so kung mag checkpoint ta manglihay ni sila bahalag layo,” he said. (A. Doydora)

