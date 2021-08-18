adplus-dvertising
2 dead in Panglao road mishap

4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Two men died after the motorcycles they were driving collided head on along a national raod in Panglao town on Tuesday night.

Senior Master Sgt. Manuel Rabanal of the Panglao Police Station said the fatalities identified as Ramniel Dumayac and Arpel Rebusa were found sprawled on the road in Barangay Bolod at past 10 p.m.

“Way nakakita ani, way nakawitness. Ang naadtuan na nila didto pareha ng gahigda—gakub ning usa ang usa ga hajang,” said Rabanal.

Dumayac who was driving an XRM motorcycle died on the spot while Rebusa who was driving a scooter-type motorcycle was still rushed to a hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

He added that the motorcycles likely figured in a head-on collision based on the damages of both vehicles.

“Ang igo aning usa ka motorcycle sa kilid unya ang damage sa XRM na motor, bali iyang telescopic [shock] sa abante so murag nahitabo ani gasugat sila,” Rabal said.

Based on the police’s probe, Dumayac swerved to the opposite lane leading to the head-on collision.

It was also noted that the incident happened in a well-lit but slightly curved road. (A. Doydora)

