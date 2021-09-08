adplus-dvertising
20-year-old man found dead in Dimiao

13 hours ago
13 hours ago

A 20-year-old man who was noted to have been addicted to popular mobile game Mobile Legends was found dead in an apparent suicide in Dimiao town.

According to Master Sgt. Adrian Cagalitan of the Dimiao Police Station, Renz Caguiza was found hanging from a tree in a secluded area near his home in Barangay Cambacol on Saturday last week.   

There were no indications of foul play behind Caguiza’s death.

Cagalitan said Caguiza was last seen by his mother, Joy, at their home at 4 p.m. on Friday.

He did not go home that night but Joy was not initially alarmed as her son frequently stayed out late at night to play Mobile Legends.

“Permanente naman niyang tigbuhat na tagdugay mo uli, kahibaw man iyang nanay nga mao lagi mag duwa-duwa ani,” said Cagalitan.

It was only on Saturday afternoon that the family decided to look for Caguiza and eventually found him in a bushy area at the back of their house.

They immediately alerted authorities, who upon arrival declared Caguiza dead on the spot.

According to Cagalita, Caguiza’s family was unaware of any reason that may have prompted him to take his own life.

They also checked his phone to look for any indications of distress, and found none. (A. Doydora)

