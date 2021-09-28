adplus-dvertising
3 women hurt after two cars collide in Dimiao

Three women landed in the hospital after suffering injuries during a head-on collision between two cars in Dimiao town on Sunday afternoon.

Master Sgt. Adrian Cagalitan of the Dimiao Police Station said two sedans collided into each other along a blind curve in Barangay Luyo at past 5 p.m.

According to Cagalitan, a Toyota Vios driven by one Ignacio Calamba slammed straight into a Mitsubishi Mirage driven by Marjelyza Reyes, 36.

“Allegedly under the influence of liquor kaning Ignacio. Upon approaching sa place blind curve portion, si Ignacio nawad-an og control sa iyang gimaneho na sakyanan instead mo liko, running straight na nuon siya nilahos mao mikawat siya sa pikas linya ni Margelyza maong head-on collision gyud,” said Cagalitan.

He added that Reyes’ vehicle was pushed back some 17 meters following impact.

Reyes and two of her passengers Vida Maquiling and Debora Mariotti sustained various injuries. They were rushed to a hospital in Valencia then transferred to a private hospital in Tagbilaran City.

They were admitted at the hospital but were in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Ignacio who only sustained minor injuries was taken to an infirmary then to the Dimiao Police Station.

According to Cagalitan, both parties were set to meet to come up with a settlement.

No charges have been filed against Ignacio, who was also released from police custody. (A. Doydora)

