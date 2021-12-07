Woman dies in bike accident in Albur

2 hours ago
A 35-year-old woman died after her mountain bike crashed along a downhill barangay road in Alburquerque town on Sunday afternoon.

According to Senior Master Sgt. Steven Mayuman of the Alburquerque Police Station, the fatality, identified as Carmen Bongalos, was travelling down a slope when her mountain bike overshot the road and fell into a drainage canal.

“Gikan ni siya sa ibabaw na bahin sa bungtod unya padung ni siya sa ubos. Wa na siguro ni siya maka-control tungod sa kakusog sa dagan sa bisikleta wan a siguro niya ma-control mao tong nadisgrasya siya mao didto siya natagak sa cana,” said Mayuman.

A foreign national who found Bongalos sprawled near the canal immediately reported the incident to authorities.

Bongalos was then rushed by the town’s Rural Health Unit to a private hospital in Tagbilaran City but she was declared dead on arrival.

Based on the attending physician’s findings, Bongalos died of internal head hemorrhage due to the accident.

Mayuman said Bongalos who was on her way to see her husband prior to the accident had just recently learned how to ride a bike based on her neighbors’ statements.

“Matud sa iyang silingan bag-o pa ni nakahibaw og bisiklita mao siguro wa maka-control,” he added.

Bongalos was also not wearing a helmet during the accident. (A. Doydora)

