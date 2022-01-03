117 ‘Odette’-hit families evacuated as Loboc River water rose anew

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

117 ‘Odette’-hit families evacuated as Loboc River water rose anew

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Still reeling from the aftermath of Typhoon Odette, over 100 families in Loboc were evacuated on Sunday night after water level at the Loboc River swelled and dumped excess water into low-lying areas due to continued rains over the weekend.

According to Loboc Assistant Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Genevieve Jalawagon, some 117 families in the riverside village of Villadolid were taken to the Camayaan High School as river water rose up the orange level, the second highest level.

“Ni-abot ta og orange, hapit na ta mo abot sa red…Nisaka na ang tubig, sug pud kaayo ang suba. So simbako og magpadayon og kusog uwan ma-trap na ang atong mga taga Villadolid dili na ta ka-rescue nila, lisod. Unya mga bay didto nangaguba na daan tungod ni Odette,” said Jalawagon.

The MDRRMO prioritized the evacuation of households with elderly persons and children, while some “able-bodied” adults decided to remain in their homes.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Some residents in the nearby village of Barangay Villaflor who requested to be evacuated were also taken to the Camayaan High School.

Jalawagon said police officers, soldiers from the Philippine Army’s 47th Infantry Batallion and Philippine Coast Guard assisted in the evacuation efforts.

Authorities noted that it had been continuously raining in the town since January 1, leading to a steady rise in the river’s water level.

Barangay Villadolid has been known to be among the first villages to be flooded when the Loboc River’s water level rises.

“Sili gyuy una maigo tungod sa ilang entrada ug exit kay the same ra man, unya kanang ilang entrance ug exit mao nay unang lunopan so ma-trap sila,” she added.

According to Jalawagon, some residents have started to return to their homes on Monday morning as water level started to recede.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

She noted that the orange water level was previously not a cause for evacuation but they have revised their protocol considering recent experiences in which water level quickly rose from the orange to the red or critical level.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Karon ra na namo gi implement kay lahi na ang among standard sa water level kay og ngana paspas na ang tubo so maglisod mi. Sauna, basta yellow is prepare, orange is warning unya pagtaas sa red usa pa evacuate pero karon, tungod sa trend niya paspas ang pagsaka so di na ta mo kompyansa,” Jalawagon said (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Two teen sisters die in Cortes fire caused by generator explosion

Two teenage sisters died after their family’s two-story house was gutted by a fire which was believed to have started…

Bohol Diesel Power Plant panel box catches fire

A panel box of the Bohol Diesel Power Plant (BDPP), which was supposed to be activated to provide a slight…

Around 50 vessels in western Bohol ran aground due to ‘Odette’: PCG

Around 50 vessels and small boats in the western region of Bohol ran aground when Typhoon Odette swept through the…

Sara sends disaster responders, relief goods to Bohol

DAVAO CITY – The city government here has sent over a hundred disaster responders to conduct relief and rescue operations in…

Man who slept in middle of Bilar highway dies after run over by motorcycle

A man who slept in the middle of a national highway in Bilar town died after he was run over…

Man, 68, found dead in Abatan River in Cortes

A 68-year-old man was found dead in river in Cortes town on Monday morning, a day after he was reported…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply