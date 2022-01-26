Floods hit Jagna as LPA-induced rains persist

Several areas in Jagna, particularly low-lying villages, were hit by flashfloods that emerged due to rains caused by a low-pressure area (LPA) on Tuesday, over a month after the entire province was battered by Typhoon “Odette.”

According to Jagna Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer Aljay Lecciones, rescue teams were deployed to the flood-hit areas for the immediate evacuation of at least 40 families.

“Based sa information kagabii sa mga rescue team, naay uban taga-liog naay uban naa na kuno sa rooftop labina tong naa sa mga major rivers,” said Lecciones in an interview over station dyRD on Wednesday morning.

He said flooding was reported in the villages of Can-upao, Pangdan, Pagina, Tejero, Poblacion, Cantagay and Cantaub.

As of 10 p.m. on Tuesday, there were no reported injuries in the town except for a person who was bitten by a snake amidst the flooding.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Tagbilaran City to receive an anti-venom shot.

Lecciones noted that some of the submerged villages were not noted flood-prone areas but still experienced flooding due to the intensity of the rains.

“Sa akong pag assess sa sitwasyon, naay uban na first time sa ilang pagpujo diri sa lungsod na nakasinati og sobra na pagbaha,” said Lecciones.

According to Pagasa weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio, the LPA was last spotted in the vicinity of Tayasan, Negros Oriental as of 3 a.m. on Wednesday.



The LPA was projected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) by Thursday or Friday. (RT)