Fire guts house in Guindulman, leaves P300,000 in property damage

Topic |  
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Fire guts house in Guindulman, leaves P300,000 in property damage

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A fire gutted a house in Guindulman town on Wednesday morning, leaving P300,000 worth of property damage.

FO1 Jerome Jandayan of the Guimdulman Fire Station said the fire started from a room at the second floor of the house owned by one Tessy Sabillaga, 72.

Sabillaga who was inside the house when the fire started was able to escape after she was alerted by her neighbors when smoke started to billow from her home’s top floor.

“Naas babaw ning kwarto ni Tessy didto gasugod ang sunog. Natinga nalang siya na naninggit na ang mga taw na naay sunog. Pagtan-aw niya sa iyan kwarto, dako na ang kayo, mao ni dagan na siya padung gawas,” said Jadnayan.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

No one was injured due to the blaze which was also not able to spread to nearby houses.

According to Jandayan, the fire reached alert level three prompting fire stations from the neighboring towns of Anda, Jagna and Candijay to also deploy firefighters.

The fire started at around 9:40 a.m. and was declared under control at 10:15 a.m.

Meanwhile, fire investigators have yet to identify the cause of the fire. (ad)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Fire caused by unattended phone razes house in Dauis

A house in Dauis town was razed by a fire which was believed to have started due to a phone…

1 dead, 1 hurt in two-motorcycle collision in Corella

A security guard died while another man was injured in a head-on collision between two motorcycles along a national road…

Grandma, 7-year-old found dead in Inabanga River

The lifeless bodies of a 69-year-old woman and her seven-year-old grandson were found in the Inabanga River after both were…

Unattended mosquito coil causes fire in Tagbilaran

A lighted mosquito coil which was left unattended has been pinpointed as the cause of a fire which raged for…

Man dies in two-vehicle head-on collision in Panglao

A 56-year-old man died after his motorcycle collided head on against a four-wheel vehicle driven by a British national along…

BOHECO 2 lineman dies of electrocution in Ubay

A Bohol Electric Cooperative (BOHECO) 2 lineman died of electrocution while conducting repairs in Ubay town amid the power distributor’s…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply