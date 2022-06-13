1 dead, 1 hurt in two-motorcycle head-on collision in Buenavista

Topic |  
15 hours ago
15 hours ago

1 dead, 1 hurt in two-motorcycle head-on collision in Buenavista

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

One man died while another was injured after two motorcycles collided head on along a national road in Buenavista town on Sunday night.

Senior Staff Sgt. Daryl Esclamado of the Buenavista Police Station said drivers of the two motorcycles were rushed to the Francisco Dagohoy Hospital in Inabanga.

However, Ricardo Camacho, 37, who sustained severe head injuries was referred to the Tubigon Community Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

According to Esclamando, Camacho suddenly swerved into the opposite lane causing him to slam into the motorcycle of Jecris Parinasan, 38, in Barangay Dait Norte at past 7 p.m.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Basin padung ni ni-overtake mao nilapas na siya sa lane,” said Esclamando.

Investigators noted that the area was dimly lit, while there were no witnesses during the incident.

Authorities added that both were not wearing helmets during the incident.

Meanwhile, Parinasan who also sustained multiple injuries remained confined at the hospital for treatment. (AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Member of Aris’ transition team figures in vehicular mishap in Inabanga

A member of Governor-elect Aris Aumentado’s 24-man transition team figured in an accident along a national highway in Inabanga town…

1 dead, 1 hurt as motorcycle crashes along Dagohoy highway

One man died while another was injured after their motorcycle crashed along a national road in Dagohoy town in the…

Tourist drowns in Canawa Spring in Candijay

A family’s weekend vacation in Bohol turned tragic when one member drowned in a cold spring in Candijay town on…

Priest unscathed in car-truck collision in Balilihan; both vehicles severely damaged

A priest survived a head-on collision between his sedan and a delivery truck in which both vehicles were severely damaged…

Fire guts house in Guindulman, leaves P300,000 in property damage

A fire gutted a house in Guindulman town on Wednesday morning, leaving P300,000 worth of property damage. FO1 Jerome Jandayan…

Fire caused by unattended phone razes house in Dauis

A house in Dauis town was razed by a fire which was believed to have started due to a phone…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply