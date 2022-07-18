Man dies after motorcycle slams into bus in Anda

Photo: via Elay Pasamba Makidato

A 42-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle slammed into an incoming bus along a national road in Anda town on Sunday afternoon.

Staff Sgt. Teofilo Barrete of the Anda Police Station said the motorcycle driver identified as Arnel Parsaso was still rushed to a hospital in Canidjay but was declared dead on arrival.

According to Barrete, Parsaso swerved into the opposite lane leading to the head-on collision in Barangay Bacong at past 5 p.m.

Prior to the collision, Parsaso was seen by witnesses zigzagging along the highway.

“Posibleng nakainom tong ga motor kay ga ekis ekis ang agi unya mura’g pila ka dupa giklan sa Ceres niluko siya og kalit dretso bangga,” said Barrete.

No one inside the bus was injured during the incident.

Meanwhile, the bus’s driver who was identified as Jose Marlon Jandayan immediately surrendered to the police after the incident.

He was placed under police custody but was set to be released after reaching an amicable settlement with Parsaso’s family. (A. Doydora)