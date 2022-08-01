Man, 68, dies after hit by Southern Star bus’ door in Cortes

Man, 68, dies after hit by Southern Star bus’ door in Cortes

A 68-year-old man died after he was hit by an open door of a moving bus along a national highway in Cortes town at past 9 a.m. on Monday.

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Omayan of the Cortes Police Station said victim Norberto Lumanas was walking roadside along a national highway when he got hit by the door of Southern Star Bus Transit, Inc. which was about to stop for a disembarking passenger.

“Ni hunong padung ning Ceres kay naay mo naog, mao pag abli niya sa pultahan nakabantay nalang sila na naay paka,” said Omayan.

Lumanas was thrown into the ground hitting his head on the pavement.

“Mao to pagkahapla niya na igo iyang o sa shoulder sa kalsada na sementado,” he added.

He was still rushed to the Goverrno Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City where he was treated for his injuries.

However, he succumbed to his injuries at 1 p.m. on the same day.

Meanwhile, the bus’s driver Ronald Lupos was placed under police custody.

He could be charged with reckless imprudence resulting to homicide. (A. Doydora)

