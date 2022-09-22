Firefighter hurt in Jagna blaze

A fireman was injured in a firefighting operation at a burning house in a residential-commercial area in Jagna town on Thursday morning.

FO3 Rico Jay Tadena of the Jagna Fire Station said FO1 Gabriel Nalasa sustained minor burns in his neck while attempting to put out the fire.

“Tungod sa kainit sa pag responde nila didto kay dako-dako man gyud ang kayo,” said Tadena.

He was taken to the Rural Health Unit and was discharged on the same day.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Tadena, no one else was injured during the fire at the residence of one Emi Lloren in Barangay Pajina which started at past 6:30 p.m.

Tadena said the fire reached third alarm prompting fire stations from other towns to also deploy fire trucks.

The fire was declared fire out at 7:30 p.m.

According to Tadena, the fire was not able to spread to a First Consolidated Bank branch beside the burning house due to a firewall.

Meanwhile, investigators have yet to identify the cause of the fire which was noted to have started from the house’s kitchen.

“Siguro tungod to sa mga embers samtang nag lung-ag kay hangin-hangin man pud diri ganina, niya ang kusina nila made of light materials ra pud,” said Tadena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities have also yet to come up with estimate cost of the damage to property caused by the fire. (AD)