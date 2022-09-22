Firefighter hurt in Jagna blaze

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Firefighter hurt in Jagna blaze

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

A fireman was injured in a firefighting operation at a burning house in a residential-commercial area in Jagna town on Thursday morning.

FO3 Rico Jay Tadena of the Jagna Fire Station said FO1 Gabriel Nalasa sustained minor burns in his neck while attempting to put out the fire.

“Tungod sa kainit sa pag responde nila didto kay dako-dako man gyud ang kayo,” said Tadena.

He was taken to the Rural Health Unit and was discharged on the same day.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

According to Tadena, no one else was injured during the fire at the residence of one Emi Lloren in Barangay Pajina which started at past 6:30 p.m.

Tadena said the fire reached third alarm prompting fire stations from other towns to also deploy fire trucks.

The fire was declared fire out at 7:30 p.m.

According to Tadena, the fire was not able to spread to a First Consolidated Bank branch beside the burning house due to a firewall.

Meanwhile, investigators have yet to identify the cause of the fire which was noted to have started from the house’s kitchen.

“Siguro tungod to sa mga embers samtang nag lung-ag kay hangin-hangin man pud diri ganina, niya ang kusina nila made of light materials ra pud,” said Tadena.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Authorities have also yet to come up with estimate cost of the damage to property caused by the fire. (AD)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

1 dead in motorcycle-motorela collision in Talibon

A man died after the motorcycle he was driving slammed into an incoming moterala along a national road in Talibon…

7-hour grassfire hits Guindulman, Duero

Authorities continued their probe on the seven-hour grassfire that hit three villages in the towns of Guindulman and Duero and…

1 dead, 1 hurt in two-motorcycle collision in Ubay

A man was killed while another was injured after their motorcycles collided head on along a provincial road in Ubay…

Pa dies, son hurt after moterala slams into carabao in Carmen

A 50-year-old man driving a motorela died while his 12-year-old son was injured after the three-wheel vehicle slammed into a…

66-year-old man found dead in waters off Candijay

A 66-year-old man was found dead in waters off Candijay town on Wednesday night, three days after he was reported…

Man dies after motorcycle slams into traffic sign in Ubay

A 30-year-old man died after his motorcycle slammed into a traffic sign at the side of a national highway in…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply