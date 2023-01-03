2 college students die in Ubay road mishap

2 college students die in Ubay road mishap

Two 23-year-old college students believed to have been racing on their motorcycles died after both crashed due to collision along a national road in Ubay in the early hours of New Year’s Day on Monday.

Master Sgt. Renante Cutamora, traffic investigator of the Ubay Police Station, said the fatalities who were identified as Rey Vallente and Renan Mantica, both criminology stuidents, accidentally bumped into each other while making a sharp turn along Barangay San Francisco.  

Both men who installed improvised mufflers in their Suzuki Raider motorcycles were making loud noises on their motorcycles as part of their merrymaking during the New Year revelry.

“Nagkasinabot sila og magpadagan-dagan sa ilang motor unya ilang gitauran og improvised muffler pagsugat sa bag-ong tuig. Pag-abot sa portion sa kalsada na medyo kurbada, nagkasingki ni sila, nagkasabod kay posibleng nagkugod-gukod ni sila,” said Cutamora.

After impact, Vallente and Mantica crashed into a steel signage and were thrown off their motorcycles.

The two suffered severe injuries across their bodies leading to their instantaneous death.

“Kusog kaayong ang impact ngadto sa puthaw maong daghan sila’g mga bali-bali. Wala na sila mada sa hospital kay na declared dead na on the spot,” Cutamora added.

Both Vallente and Mantica were not wearing helmets during the incident.(AD)

