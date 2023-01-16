Danish national, 41, dies in Dauis road mishap

A 41-year-old Danish national died after his motorcycle slammed into an electric post at the side of a national highway in Dauis town early on Sunday.

Police identified the fatality as Sorea Paulsen, a temporary resident of Panglao town.

According to Corporal Jade Perocho of the Dauis Police Station, Paulsen was traveling on board a Kawasaki Ninja from Tagbilaran City and was on his way home when he figured in the fatal road mishap.

Based on the police’s initial probe, Paulsen overshot a curved road in Barangay Songculan causing him to ram the concrete post of the Bohol Electric I Cooperative.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Allegedly nakainom kuno to unya pag abot sa Purok 6, wa na siya kakuha sa kurbada mao ni overshoot siya dretso bangga sa poste. Unya duha man ka poste gatapad so na sandwich siya sa tunga,” said Perocho.

Paulsen sustained severe injuries across his head and body while his leg was severed during the impact.

“Daghan kaayo siya’g injury. Naay nangabilin pa na bukog ug unod. Pag rescue nila, nibalik pa sila og agi kay gipunit ang tiil kay nabilin,” said Perocho.

Paulsen was rushed to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City but succumbed to his injuries later on the same day.

The family of Paulsen has been informed of the incident while his remains were transported to a funeral parlor in the city. (A. Doydora)