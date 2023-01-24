Car, motorcycle fall off Calape causeway in road mishap

Car, motorcycle fall off Calape causeway in road mishap

A sedan and a motorcycle fell into a shallow portion of the sea while crossing a causeway between mainland Calape and the island of Pangangan on Monday morning.

Staff Sgt. Vicky Senicoles of the Calape Police Station, a Toyota Wigo driven by one Gegory Roluma slightly overshot the road causing one side of the vehicle to slip of the causeway.  

Roluma tried to recover but he instead crossed over to the opposite lane, ramming a parked motorcycle and causing both vehicles to fall off the opposite side of the causeway and into a shallow portion of the water in a mangrove forest.

“Right side of the tire accidentally fell off the edge of the cemented road then miscalculate lang siguro, pagbawi niya ni dretso na nuon ug naigo ang nagpark na motor,” said Senicoles.

The vehicle incurred damages but Roluma and two of his passengers identified as Marcus Estaquios amd Julie Jane Paler were uninjured. (AD)

