2 dead, 8-year-old hurt in Valencia road mishap

14 hours ago
14 hours ago

Two persons died while and eight-year-old was injured in road mishap along a national road in Valencia town on Thursday night.

Master Sgt. Susana Madula of the Valencia Police station said Adela Baldo, 47, and her eight-year-old son were hit by a speeding motorcycle at dimly light portion of the road in Barangay Canmanico at 7 p.m.

“Mo tabok unta ni mga biktima unta sa pikas unja naa may motor na gapasuog, wa pud kita siguro, mao ni bangga nila aning ngitngit na lugar kay kalubihan man dapita,” said Madula.

Baldo was rushed to the Leona O. Lim Memorial Hospital in Valencia but was declared dead on arrival while her eight-year-old son sustained minor injuries.

Meanwhile, Ceferino Dalapo, Jr. who was driving the motorcycle, died while being treated for his injuries several hours after the incident at the same hospital.

Based on the police’s probe, Baldo and her husband were fetching their two children from the beach where they were swimming with friends.

The husband and the other child were able to cross already when Baldo and her son were rammed by the incoming motorcycle. (A. Doydora)

