Man dies after hit by dump truck in Tagbilaran

A man who was recently released from jail died after he was hit by a dump truck along a busy street in Tagbilaran City at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police Staff Sgt. Mayjurricko Arawiran of the Tagbilaran City Police Station said Nicolas Lacea, a resident of Barangay Booy in the city, sustained severe injuries after he was run over by the Isuzu dump truck causing his instantaneous death.

Based on a closed-circuit television camera (CCTV) footage obtained by the police, Lacea appeared to have intentionally lunged into the direction of the moving dump truck along JA Clarin Street near the Philippine National Bank.

He was then hit by the middle wheel of the truck causing him to be crushed by the heavy vehicle.

“Basin na depress kuno ni kay nakita man sa CCTV na kalit naman siya og suong og adtong dump truck. Dihay unang tricycle mi labay, wala pa siya mo tabok, pag dump truck na nilabay ni sud siya adtong ilawm sa tunga-tunga na ligid,” said Arawiran.

Personnel of the Tagbilaran City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office rushed Lacea to a hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

According to Reynaldo Palma, 51, who was driving the truck, he did not notice Lacea as the latter went under the truck.

He claimed that he only saw Lacea when he felt the bump after running over the victim and checked his side mirror.

Palma was placed under police custody pending the filing of charges against him for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide.

According Arawiran, Lacea was arrested last Monday for an estafa charge but was released on the same day after posting bail.

Lacea paid P18,000 for his temporary liberty.

Arawiran added that they were still conducting deep probe on the incident,

He said they have yet to interview other witnesses and review the CCTV footage which captured the incident. (rt)