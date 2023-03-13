Driver of truck in 12-vehicle smashup in Tagbilaran released from jail

The driver of the 10-wheeler truck which went wayward causing a 12-vehicle smashup along a busy street in Tagbilaran City and leaving several persons injured last week has been released from police custody.

According to Master Sgt. Rodolfo Sanchez, traffic investigator of the Tagbilaran City Police Station, no charges were filed against Nerio Macabecha who drove the ill-fated truck and the vehicle’s owner who was identified as Connie Macarayan of Jagna town.

Macabecha was released from police custody on Saturday after the victims and Macarayan entered an amicable settlement.

Macarayan offered to pay for the damages of the vehicles and hospitalization of the eight victims who sustained abrasions and various other wounds during the incident.

“Sila nay mo gasto tanan sa hospital hasta ayo sa mga sakyanan unya walay reklamo ang tag-iya sa truck kung asa ipaayo, bisa’g sa casa ipada, mao ni sugot,” said Sanchez.

On Friday last week, the 10-wheeler flatbed truck driven by Macabecha went wayward after losing its brakes while traversing Tamblot St. and heading towards CPG Avenue.

Macabecha lost control of the truck which then rammed 11 other vehicles including four tricycles, a hatchback, a sedan, three motorcycles, a multicab and a pickup truck. (RT)

