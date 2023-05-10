8 students hurt after motorela crashes in Candijay

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

8 students hurt after motorela crashes in Candijay

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Eight high school students who were on their way to join fiesta revelries in Candijay were severely injured after the motorela they were riding crashed along a barangay road in the town.

Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Bayron of the Candijay Police Station said the ill-fated motorela was driven by a one of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, who did not have permission from his parents to take the vehicle.

“Mga classmate ni sila. Half day ra ilang klase mao nagkasinabot ni sila na mamista. Gi kuha sa anak sa tag-iya ang motorela, iyang gikawat og kuha aron mamista kauban sa mga classmate,” said Bayron.

Based on the police’s initial probe, the driver lost control of the vehicle while it was moving downhill in Barangay Cambane causing severe injuries to the minors aged 16 to 17.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Authorities believed that the vehicle’s brakes malfunctioned causing it to overshoot the road and slam fall into an under-construction canal.

“Sa barangay road ni tumbongon nahitabo. Tungod siguro sa kabug-aton nila wa na ma-control sa driver kay nganing edara di pa kaintigo mao ni banga sa kilid,” Bayron said.

According to Bayron, the victims which included two girls and six boys were taken to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

They suffered various injuries but were in stable condition. (A. Doydora)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Man dies in two-motorcycle, head-on collision in Guindulman

A 44-year-old man died after two motorcycles collided head on along a national highway in Guindulman town on Sunday afternoon.…

Korean national dies while deep sea diving in Panglao

A Korean national died while deep sea diving in waters off Balicasag Island in Panglao on Monday afternoon. Major Andy…

Fire razes school building in Loon island

Five classrooms of an elementary school at Cabilao Island in Loon which can only be reached by sea travel were…

5-year-old girl dies after hit by bus along Bilar highway

A 5-year-old girl died after she was run over by a bus owned by the Southern Star Bus Transit, Inc.,…

Man critically injured, 2 others hurt in car-motorcycle collision in Ubay

A 42-year-old man was critically injured after his motorcycle was rammed by an incoming car along a national highway in…

16-hour grassfire hits Alicia Panoromic Park, other villages

A 16-hour grassfire burned 200 hectares of land across Alicia town including parts of the Alicia Panoramic Park, one of…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply