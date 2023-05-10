8 students hurt after motorela crashes in Candijay

Eight high school students who were on their way to join fiesta revelries in Candijay were severely injured after the motorela they were riding crashed along a barangay road in the town.

Chief Master Sgt. Joseph Bayron of the Candijay Police Station said the ill-fated motorela was driven by a one of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, who did not have permission from his parents to take the vehicle.

“Mga classmate ni sila. Half day ra ilang klase mao nagkasinabot ni sila na mamista. Gi kuha sa anak sa tag-iya ang motorela, iyang gikawat og kuha aron mamista kauban sa mga classmate,” said Bayron.

Based on the police’s initial probe, the driver lost control of the vehicle while it was moving downhill in Barangay Cambane causing severe injuries to the minors aged 16 to 17.

Authorities believed that the vehicle’s brakes malfunctioned causing it to overshoot the road and slam fall into an under-construction canal.

“Sa barangay road ni tumbongon nahitabo. Tungod siguro sa kabug-aton nila wa na ma-control sa driver kay nganing edara di pa kaintigo mao ni banga sa kilid,” Bayron said.

According to Bayron, the victims which included two girls and six boys were taken to the Governor Celestino Gallares Memorial Hospital in Tagbilaran City.

They suffered various injuries but were in stable condition. (A. Doydora)