71-year-old man dead, passenger injured after motorcycle falls into ravine in Seirra B.

A 71-year-old man died while his female passenger was severely injured after their motorcycle crashed and fell into a ravine in Sierra Bullones at past 2 p.m. on Thursday.

In its report, police said the senior citizen driver lost control of the motorcycle while making a sharp turn while travelling at a high speed along a national road in Danicop, Sierra Bullones.

Authorities identified the fatality as Proculo Dagupan of Jagna town.

He was declared dead on the spot due to severe head injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, his passenger Linda Llido of Sierra Bullones was rushed to a hospital in Carmen town for emergency medical treatment. (ad)