Man dies after motorcycle rammed by delivery van in Pilar

A 41-year-old man died after the motorcycle he was driving was rammed from behind by a closed van along a national highway in Pilar town at past 4 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Chief Master Sgt. Gerry Bernaldes of the Pilar Police Station, the fatality identified as Rex Bidlisan, a resident of Alicia town, was about to make a turn when the trailing delivery van hit it from behind.

Both vehicles were heading towards the direction of Tagbilaran City when they collided in front of the town’s municipal hall.

“Matud pa sa driver sa van mo liko unta tong motor pero naigo gyud ang luyo sa motor. Sa giingon sa driver sa van apiki kuno kaayo ang pag liko, kalit-kalit kuno ba,” said Bernaldes.

Based on the police’s initial probe, the delivery van driven by one Catalino Baldapan, 35, of Catigbian was travelling at high speed.

This caused Bidlisan to be thrown away from his motorcycle upon impact.

“Mura’g kusog pagkadumbula kay makita nato sa skid mark sa maong sakyanan na miabot og mga 104 feet sa highway, layo pud ang gikalagputan sa motor ug ga drive,” he added.

The town’s municipal health officer who was stationed nearby was immediately deployed to the area but Bidlisan was declared dead on the spot.

Bidlisan reportedly sustained severe head injuries.

Meanwhile, Baldapan has been placed under the custody of the Pilar Police Station pending the filing of charges against him for reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property. (A. Doydora)